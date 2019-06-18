Your Make-A-Wish donations could help kids in North Alabama

This Thursday, June 20, WHNT News 19 is partnering with Make-A-Wish Alabama for a telethon to raise money for critically ill children in our state.

While Make-A-Wish is a national non-profit, the money we raise in Alabama goes to Alabama children who are still waiting for a wish. There are 250 across the state, 81 just in North Alabama.

The average wish cost is $8,000 and come with a wait time of six months to two years. Their goal is to get the average wait time down to less than a year, which can happen with help from community support and donations.

You can donate anytime by clicking the donate graphic below, or by texting WISHES to 243725. Or, give us a call to make your donation over the phone during our telethon June 20, 4pm-7pm.