Your Make-A-Wish donations could help kids in North Alabama

Posted 8:15 am, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:22AM, June 18, 2019

This Thursday, June 20, WHNT News 19 is partnering with Make-A-Wish Alabama for a telethon to raise money for critically ill children in our state.

While Make-A-Wish is a national non-profit, the money we raise in Alabama goes to Alabama children who are still waiting for a wish.  There are 250 across the state, 81 just in North Alabama.

The average wish cost is $8,000 and come with a wait time of six months to two years.  Their goal is to get the average wait time down to less than a year, which can happen with help from community support and donations.

You can donate anytime by clicking the donate graphic below, or by texting WISHES to 243725.  Or, give us a call to make your donation over the phone during our telethon June 20, 4pm-7pm.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.