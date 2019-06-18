UAH names Dr. Cade Smith interim director of athletics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Dr. Cade Smith has been selected as UAH's interim director of athletics.

Smith will continue to serve in his current role as head volleyball coach for the Chargers. This change comes after Dr. E.J. Brophy was reassigned to a new position within the school back on June 8.

"I know what it takes to do what's best for our student athletes and our staff and so I've got anywhere from 15-20 athletes that I've been taking care of as best as I can and now that's just expanded to every team and every athlete that's here," Smith said. "This is a great opportunity it's something at some point I was wanting to do down the road."