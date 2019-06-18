UAH basketball hosts Charger Day Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The potential future of UAH basketball is taking the court at Spragins Hall this week for Charger Day Camp, which is put on by the team and first year UAH head coach John Shulman.

These kids are running through dribbling practice, scrimmage games, and more; the Chargers are showing these kids the works over at Spragins, plus they're developing skills they can use on the court for real some day.

Coach Shulman wants to make it clear that just because these are young kids at his camps that doesn't mean they're not the real deal.

"This is not day care alright we are trying to teach young boys and girls how to play the game the right way. The game is a great game if you know how to play and it's a fun game if you know how to play," Shulman said. "I always appreciated a coach that would teach the kids and not just play games the whole time and so as a parent somebody to really work with the kids and that's what we're trying to do."

This week's camp runs through Thursday, June 20 and there's another day camp coming up in July; for more information on upcoming camps with the Chargers, visit their website.