Taco Bell offering free tacos Tuesday, June 18

If you love tacos, get ready to get happy.

You can get one free from Taco Bell on Tuesday, June 18, thanks to the Mexican fast food chain’s NBA Steal a Taco giveaway.

You can get a free Doritos Locos taco at participating locations from 2-6 p.m. or order it anytime Tuesday on the website or through the free taco bell app.

Best of all, there’s no purchase necessary to get your free taco.

The promotion is being offered to celebrate the Golden State Warriors’ “stolen” road win over the Toronto Raptors in game two of the NBA finals.

The Raptors went on to win the championship.