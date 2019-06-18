Several Huntsville families want answers after public housing apartments flood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Several families are cleaning up and pleading for help from the Huntsville Housing Authority after they say their apartments flooded Tuesday afternoon.

They asked WHNT News 19 for help after they say water spewed into their building at the apartments on Monroe Street. Neighbors said at least three units were affected. We watched them hang clothes and belongings out to dry, only for the rain to drench them again Tuesday evening.

"When I came back home, my neighbor was standing at the door and said his apartment was flooded. He asked me if mine had. It was obvious when I walked out the steps-- the water was running out of my house, there was so much," explained Maggie Price in Building 516.

"When I opened the door up, water was everywhere. It was shooting up out of the pipes, and there was so much water on the floor that my feet were covered. Water went into my kitchen, my bathroom, my bedroom and my living room. A lot of my sentimental things, antique pictures, clothing was water damaged."

She said she's trying to clean it up, and the maintenance team brought her a wet vac to help get the water out. They said they would be back, but had not arrived yet when WHNT News 19 met her. The water stopped spewing from the pipe by the time we arrived.

She said she thought city pipes were to blame.

Price is asking the housing authority for help with the damage.

"I don't have any insurance for one thing. I'm a senior citizen, and I'm disabled. I don't have anyone to help me clean up all this mess. I don't want to stay here," she explained, "in a flooded apartment. I'm not very happy about it at all."

She said she wants them to clean it up and perhaps put her somewhere until it can be cleaned up.

WHNT News 19 asked the Huntsville Housing Authority about the issue and what exactly they will do to help those affected. A spokeswoman assured us they'll respond to our request on Wednesday, since their offices are closed on Tuesday evenings.