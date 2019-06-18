× Secretary of State John Merrill considering Senate run

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said Tuesday he is considering a run for U.S. Senate.

Merrill, 55, said on Dale Jackson’s radio show he had filed paperwork and would announce next week whether he will seek the seat held by Sen. Doug Jones.

Today on @TheDaleJackson Show I confirmed I filed paperwork w/the FEC due to the excitement, support, & unsolicited financial contributions related to a possible run for the US Senate. We filed to comply w/election law, & if I run, I’ll be making a formal announcement next week. pic.twitter.com/2ZAk0OV9R5 — John Merrill (@JohnHMerrill) June 18, 2019

Merrill was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 2010 and was elected secretary of state in 2014.

If he enters the race, he could face a crowded field of Republicans looking to unseat Jones. Jones, a Democrat, won the seat from former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore in 2017.

Moore is considering another run for the seat. U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville have announced their intentions to run.