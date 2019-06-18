New breast health center comes to Decatur-Morgan Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - The Decatur Morgan hospital has a newly renovated breast health center.

This new breast health center will allow the hospital to integrate all women's health related to breast health under one umbrella. The center offers 3D mammography, ultrasound, and stereotactic biopsy.

The renovation took years to save up for, according to officials. The hospital president says the community has strongly supported foundation events that helped raise the $800,000 needed to fund the new breast health center.

"It takes a lot of money to integrate these types of services under one umbrella and we wanted to do it right. We understand the competitive nature of healthcare related to women's health and we wanted to make sure we had a program that our women in this community would be proud of," Nathaniel Richardson Jr, Decatur Morgan Hospital President.

The renovation was all community funded through the Decatur-Morgan Hospital Foundation.