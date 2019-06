× Multi-vehicle wreck ties up traffic on US-72 near Shields Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A multi-vehicle wreck tied up traffic in both directions along US-72 near Shields Road Tuesday morning.

Three vehicles were involved in the wreck, which occurred around 6:45 a.m.

No details of injuries were immediately known.

Traffic was backed up in both directions, with the westbound traffic getting through on the shoulder.