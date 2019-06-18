× Man arrested following officer involved shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, TN. – Police have arrested one man following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a domestic call around 1:25 a.m. on June 18th. When officials arrived they say John Adam Quarles began firing a rifle at officers before fleeing the apartment. One officer was injured while seeking cover, according to police.

Officers began tracking Mr. Quarles and arrested him around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The officer injured was treated and released for non-serious injuries not sustained from a gunshot.

Officials say this is an active investigation and the charges are not being released at this time.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, Winchester Police Department, and Madison County Sheriff’s Department all assisted in the search.