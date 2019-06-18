Listeria concerns prompts recall of frozen spinach sold at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market is recalling Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach conventional and organic 16oz bags, manufactured by National Frozen Foods of Oregon because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Recalled products:

Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500982, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package.

Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500991, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package.

This product was distributed to retail locations in AZ, CA, NV, UT, NM, CO, TX, KS, OK, MO, TN, AL, GA, FL, SC, NC, PA, MD, and VA.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this product.

For more information about this recall, click here.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.