‘Forrest Gump’ returns to theaters for its 25th anniversary

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Life is like a box of chocolates and we know that Forrest Gump is returning to the big screen for its 25th anniversary.

“Forrest Gump” turns 25 this year and to celebrate the milestone, Fathom Events is showing the film on June 23th and June 25th across the country.

The company invites everyone to celebrate all the beloved moments, visual mastery, moving performances and captivating storytelling.

The film won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor (Tom Hanks), when it was released in 1994.

