Distinguished Young Women program to give scholarship money to high school senior girls

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Upcoming high school senior girls have a chance to win scholarship money for college while gaining lifelong skills for free.

Distinguished Young Women, formerly America’s Junior Miss, is a national scholarship program that works to inspire high school senior girls to develop their potential through a fun, transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments. Distinguished Young Women strives to give every young woman the opportunity to further her education and prepare for a successful future.

Madison County’s participant coordinator, Caroline Reed, says this program is unlike any other.

“From the outside perspective, people think that we’re a pageant but we actually are not,” says Reed. “I think that every upcoming high school senior girl should participate to meet new people, make new friends, and have a broader horizon for their futures.”

Each year, rising high school seniors from the area join to compete in scholastics (25%), interview (25%), talent (20%), physical fitness (15%), and self-expression (15%). With several categories, multiple participants are eligible to win scholarship money for the college of their choice.

The Madison County program is now accepting participants for the high school senior class of 2020, and you can apply now.

Sunday, June 23: Orientation

Monday, July 8- Friday, July 12: Workshops

Saturday, July 13: Final program

For more information on the DYW program, you can visit the national website or the local Madison County website and Facebook.