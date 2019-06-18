Deputies say this man had a meth-fueled attack squirrel. They need help finding him

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities arrested a man and are searching for another after they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, body armor, and an “attack squirrel” during a search Monday.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Ronnie Reynolds, 37, was arrested during the search. They added Mickey Paulk, 35, is wanted by investigators, after he allegedly fed a squirrel meth to keep it aggressive.

Investigators said they searched an apartment in the 21000-block of Piney Chapel Road around 8:30 a.m. Monday after they received tips about an “attack squirrel” being fed meth to keep it aggressive. They found meth, drug paraphernalia, body armor, ammunition, and the squirrel in a cage.

Animal Control officials were called to the apartment, and they, in turn, contacted officials with the Alabama Game and Fish Division of the Department of Conservation. Officials said they were told it’s illegal to have a pet squirrel and they should release it, which deputies reportedly did successfully.

Reynolds was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering at a known drug house. He was taken to the Limestone County Jail and released on $4,000 bond.

Anyone with information on Paulk’s whereabouts should contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111.

Deputies stated they were unable to safely test the squirrel for meth.