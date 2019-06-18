Decatur police warn against online job application scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. -- Deceptive job application forms are circling on social media websites.

Decatur police say victims of this scam will be scrolling social media when they find a convenient application on their news feeds. Only after they have entered their social security number and banking information do they realize the position was a sham.

The Decatur police public information liaison Emme Long says this scam is interesting. She warns against red flags on applications such as asking for detailed information like a social security number, phone number, and routing number for your bank account.

Long says the scam is on several different social media sites including Indeed and LinkedIn.

If you're unsure if the application is a scam, there are several ways to find out.

"Number one: go to the HR department of the job where it's hosted," said Long. "Number two, check out the website of the actual company that's hosting the position." Long says the best way to check is going to the brick and mortar. "That makes a great first impression too!"

Applying for jobs should be a step in improving your finances, not destroying them. Staying informed is the key to keeping personal records and financial information safe.

If you think you've fallen victim to a scam, you can contact your local police department or the Better Business Bureau.