Daily storm chances continue up until the official start of summer

A lot of clouds and some scattered downpours kept temperatures from soaring into the 90s on Tuesday – instead most of the Valley only reached the mid 80s. We’ll see a similar situation happen for the next several days as a stream of moisture from the Gulf keeps daily storm chances in the forecast.

A few isolated storms are possible again Wednesday afternoon, mainly from 2PM-8PM. Then on Thursday a weak cold front will run into all of the moisture that’s been flowing into Alabama this week, sparking off another round of heavy showers and storms.

The energy coming in with the cold front could be enough for a few severe storms to produce wind gusts up to 60MPH and some hail. The Storm Prediction currently keeps Alabama under a marginal risk of storms becoming severe on Thursday.

Right now midmorning to late afternoon (11AM-6PM) looks to be the best time for storms to develop Thursday. That’s when the best daytime heating will help storms bubble up ahead of and along the front as it moves into Alabama. Storms will likely fade quickly after sunset, leaving us cloudy with just a few sprinkles leftover overnight into Friday morning.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Heat Turns Up for the Start of Summer: Summer officially begins with the summer solstice at 10:54AM this Friday, and the weather will definitely match the new season!

Clouds and rain will keep temperatures in check through Thursday, but by Friday rain chances will have dropped enough for temperatures to heat up unencumbered. Friday will be a mainly dry day with high temperatures back into the upper 80s (the humidity will still be high enough to make it feel like the upper 90s through the middle of the day).

The heat continues to build into the weekend too. Highs will reach for the lower 90s by Saturday and Sunday with a few isolated storms possible again each afternoon.