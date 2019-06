CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office needs help to identify this individual suspected of theft.

Officials say the person is a suspect in a burglary in the Good Hope area.

The suspect was driving what appears to be an early 1990’s Honda car that’s missing its hubcaps, according to officials.

If you have any information, call the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and speak to Inv. Phillip Harris at 256-734-0342.