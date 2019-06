It’s time to go get your cow costume out of the closet and dust it off.

Chick-fil-A announced that the 2019 Cow Appreciation Day will be on July 9th. Cow Appreciation Day is a once a year event where Chick-fil-A gives every customer dressed up like a cow a free entrée.

The giveaway kicks off at breakfast and runs until 7:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the Chick-fil-A website.