× County for a Cure hosts 4th annual Pizza for a Cure June 18th

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala.- Grab a slice and help save a life at the 4th annual Pizza for a Cure.

The County for a Cure Relay for Life team is partnering with the Village Pizza of East Limestone for Pizza for a Cure. On Tuesday, June 18th from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. a portion of all pizza purchases will benefit the American Cancer Society.

Attendees are encouraged to call (256) 232-3388 and place their order ahead of time for faster service.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with The Village Pizza of East Limestone to make a difference,” says County for a Cure Team Captain Michelle Williamson

For more information, follow County for a Cure on Facebook.