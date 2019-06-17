Veteran’s organization creates endowment fund to help provide veterans with crucial services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - After more than 13 years of leadership at Still Serving Veterans, CEO Will Webb is leaving to start the next chapter of his life in North Carolina.

Still Serving Veterans is dedicated to helping veterans and their families find quality, meaningful jobs, access the VA benefits they've earned, and connect with any other resources they need to build meaningful lives after military service.

During Webb's tenure, Still Serving Veterans served 74,500 veterans and military family members, helping them secure $899 million in cumulative benefits, salaries, and services.

As Webb steps down, he's asking others in the community to step up and join him in donating to an endowment fund that has been set up.

"The Still Serving Veterans Endowment Fund" will ensure that future transitioning service members, veterans and military families will continue to have access to the services provided by Still Serving Veterans.

Over the years, "Still Serving Veterans" has grown from just a few employees in a small office in Huntsville to three offices across the state of Alabama and a virtual team that can meet with US veterans anywhere in the world.