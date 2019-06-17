× Two more charged in Flint River attack on teenage kayakers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police have arrested two more people for an assault on a group of teenage kayakers on the Flint River.

Brittany Diane Pratt and Zachary Kyle Young, both 25, were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday afternoon. Pratt is charged with third-degree assault. Young was charged with second- and third-degree assault.

Pratt and Young are the latest arrested in the case, where several teenagers said they were taunted and threatened while kayaking down the river June 2Flint River Assault Arrests. The teens claimed the group then assaulted them.

Police arrested Jordan English, 26, on Sunday evening and charged him with second-degree assault in the case. English posted bond and was released later Sunday night, according to jail records.

English and another man, Bryan Anderson, have been named in separate civil lawsuits by the family of a Huntsville teenager that was in the group of kayakers. The family is suing for medical costs and other damages.