× The annual Lions Club Kiddie Carnival returns to Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – Don’t miss the coasters, concessions, and crowds at the Athens Kiddie Carnival.

The Athens Kiddie Carnival presented by the Lions Club opens on Thursday, June 27th with fun on every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night until August 3rd. The festivities start at 6:30 p.m. and last until 9:30 p.m.

This carnival will have plenty of rides ranging from swings to a Ferris wheel to the scrambler and more. Attendees can buy concessions on site with all the delicious carnival concoctions such as hot dogs, funnel cakes, snow cones, and more.

Admission is free and ride tickets are just 50 cents.

The Kiddie Carnival has provided family fun for kids and their families since 1957.

The Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival will be located in Athens at 309 E Forrest Street.

For more information, click here.