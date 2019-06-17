Strong Summertime Storms Expected Tuesday

A stream of moisture from the Gulf will stay active through at least Thursday, while the jet stream settles farther south than what we would typically expect for late-June. This means that any disturbances that develop along the jet stream will be able to send showers and storms into the Tennessee Valley.

One of those disturbances will help support showers and storms Tuesday afternoon. Storms will be of the hit-or-miss variety, meaning that some communities will get heavy storms while other communities could be missed again.

With the level of heat and moisture available to us – especially during the heat of the day from 2PM-8PM – a few storms could become severe. The Storm Prediction Center has North Alabama and South Tennessee under a marginal risk. This is to cover the chance that a few isolated storms could strengthen enough to produce winds of 60mph or some large hail.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Rain Brings Relief From Summer Heat: We’re now in the time of year in which the only relief that we can hope for from the heat comes in the form of isolated downpours. That’s exactly the case this week; if you don’t see a drop of rain then temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to 90, but with more cloud cover and rain around temperatures will be kept in the mid 80s each day.

By Friday rain chances will start to fall – although they don’t go away completely – and that will allow us to heat up easily again. Expect highs to reach back into the lower 90s this weekend, with only a few isolated afternoons storms possible Friday through Sunday.