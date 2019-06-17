× Rocket City Trash Pandas plan to unveil team uniforms in community celebration Thursday

MADISON, Ala. – The Rocket City Trash Pandas will unveil their five Inaugural Season uniforms, during a community party at Big Spring Park in Downtown Huntsville Thursday evening.

WHNT News 19’s Sports Director Rocco DiSangro will model the Home Regular Uniform.

The replica jerseys will go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10:00 a.m. at the Trash Pandas Emporium in the Bridge Street Town Centre, next to the Apple Store.

The official program will take place in Big Spring Park, just outside the Huntsville Museum of Art and will formally start at 6:30 p.m. The program will include a video tour of the Trash Pandas new ballpark, now under construction at Town Madison, located off I-565 and Zierdt Road in Madison. The evening will also include food trucks, bouncy houses, t-shirt giveaways, and music, all beginning at 6:00 p.m. Fans can sit on the lawn or bring their own lawn chairs.

AUTHENTIC JERSEY EXPERIENCE

The Trash Pandas also announced a special program for fans wishing to buy authentic Inaugural Season jerseys, cut from the same fabric as team uniforms. A limited number of fans will receive their personalized jerseys next March and will pick them up in the Trash Pandas home clubhouse at the new stadium. Authentic jerseys must be pre-ordered.

Fans wishing to buy the exact jerseys worn by the Trash Panda players, manufactured by Rawlings Sporting Goods must order before the end of the year. Jerseys will be custom cut for each fan’s size and will include the fan’s name and uniform number of his or her choice.

Fans will receive their jerseys in the Trash Pandas Locker Room, where he or she will enjoy the real player experience. He or she will use a player’s locker for the day, take batting practice on the field, and enjoy a post-game “spread” in the players’ lounge, all courtesy of the Trash Pandas Clubhouse Manager.

The Authentic Jersey Experience includes a personalized jersey and the ballpark/locker room experience and will go on sale during the Uniform Reveal event. The Experience is available for buy for $199 from June 20 through June 30. Interested fans can buy the Authentic Jersey Experience online or at the Trash Pandas Emporium after Thursday’s event. The Authentic Jersey Experience will cost $249 from July 1 through the end of the year.