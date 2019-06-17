Reynolds Wrap wants to pay you $10K to travel the country and eat BBQ

Barbecue pork ribs-grilled. A close up photo of a chef hands grilled a barbeque pork ribs. The chef holding the ribs with a tongs. For more pictures like this https://secure.istockphoto.com/search/lightbox/15915184#14248356

Attention grill masters! Reynolds Wrap® is looking for their next Chief Grilling Officer.

The company is on a mission to find the best BBQ ribs in America.

For two weekends in August, one lucky winner will be paid to taste-test different restaurants. The position is complete with a $10,000 stipend and pre-paid travel and lodging.

You also get to take one lucky friend with you.

The company is looking for a social media-savvy candidate who can post drool-worthy photos/updates and gather grilling tips on this unbelievable food journey.

To enter, submit a photo of yourself grilling with your favorite recipe and 100 words on why you’re the perfect candidate for the job to careers@ReynoldsWrapCGO.com.

Applications close on Wednesday, June 19 at 12 a.m. CT.

