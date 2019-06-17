Multiple injuries reported in church van crash in Montgomery

Posted 2:39 pm, June 17, 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a church van has overturned on U.S. Highway 231 and Sanders Road in Montgomery, Alabama.

Local news outlets report that there are multiple injuries resulting from the single-vehicle crash on Monday.

The name of the involved church or the severity of the injuries was not immediately known.

The dark-colored Ford van had damage to its rear and roof with several windows broken out.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

