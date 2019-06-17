Montgomery man charged in slaying of grandmother

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man is charged with capital murder in the killing of his grandmother.

Montgomery police say 26-year-old John Michael Perryman is jailed in the slaying of 79-year-old Evelyn Perryman.

News outlets report that police went to check on the woman on Saturday and found her dead. Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams says the woman died from a blunt-force injury.

Jail records indicate that authorities believe the woman was killed during a robbery, making the slaying a capital offense.

Perryman is being held without bond. Court records aren’t available to show whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

