Mobile Police searching for missing endangered man

MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Police Department Cyber Intelligence is looking for a missing person who they consider endangered.

Authorities say Cleon McCovey went missing on June 16, 2019, in the early morning hours. He walked away from his home from Charleston Street in Mobile. He suffers from dementia, schizophrenia and bipolar disorders.

McCovey is light skin complexion, 5’8″, 230 pounds and has a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.