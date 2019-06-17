Meet Angel, a miniature cow with two working legs and a new, loving family in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARENGO, Iowa -- A miniature cow born into adversity now has the run – and roll – of her new home, thanks to love and generosity from her new dad.

"She loves broccoli. Broccoli is her favorite food," Jered Camp said.

Meet Angel, his veggie loving 1-year-old mini cow who can be found sitting in the living room when her family is inside.

"She's a miniature zebu, which is like an Asian ox. People think of them with the big humps on their backs," Camp said.

And just like any toddler, with the help of her dad, Angel's running the place.

Angel was born with deformed back legs. Her original owners tried getting her help, but after the vet said there was nothing they could do surgically, they were told it would be best to put Angel down.

That's when Jered stepped in with a big idea for his rescued baby: custom made wheels.

"Her wheelchair she got came from Walkin' Wheels. They typically do wheelchairs for dogs," Camp said.

With Camp close by, Angel is ready to conquer every bump that tries to get in her way, and she's not doing it alone.

"This is Iowa Farm Sanctuary. We rescue farm animals here in the Midwest," Camp said.

The more-than-10-acre plot of land is home to 60 of what Camp calls his misfit miracles.

"These animals are victims to semi-accidents, neglect situations just like companion animals are. And we're here to provide them safety and shelter like companion animals," Camp said.

For this family, now two legs and two wheels larger, there's only one requirement: every member has to have the will to move forward together.

"Everybody goes through struggles. Everyone has that thing they have to get over. For people to see her overcome those struggles, overcome not being able to walk, and now she has her freedom in her wheelchair to get around, it's just a really inspiring story, and I think people find peace in that and motivation as well," Camp said.