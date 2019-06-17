× Man charged with forging court order

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A man used a forged court order to try and get items from someone in a small claims dispute, authorities said Monday.

Micah Dewayne “Donald” Garren Bancroft, 58, was charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Garren-Bancroft had won a small-claims court case against someone and forged a notice of seizure in order to get tools, equipment, furniture and other items from that person.

The victim gave the notice to his attorney, who authorities said noticed the court order was forged.

Garren-Bancroft was arrested after a traffic stop Sunday.

He has bonded out of the Limestone County Jail on $2,500 bond.