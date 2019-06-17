× Man accused of Flint River assault charged by Huntsville Police

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – One of two men accused of assaulting a group of teenage kayakers on the Flint River was charged.

Huntsville police arrested Jordan English,26, on charges of second-degree assault. English is named along with Bryan Anderson in two separate lawsuits filed by the family of a Huntsville teen that was part of the group of teen kayakers.

18-year-old Collins Nelson claims English and Anderson taunted and threatened the teens then later followed them down the river and assaulted them.

Nelson admitted to drinking alcohol with his friends that day on the river. Documents claim Anderson and English were with a group of adults that were consuming alcohol when the incident began.

Collins Nelson’s family says one of Nelson’s eye sockets were broken and they are suing to pay for medical costs and other damages.

No other arrests have been made at this time.

English was released about three hours later after posting a $2,500 bond.