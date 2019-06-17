× Limestone County Sheriff’s Office dispels online rumor about imposter police

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County authorities said a social media post warning of two men posing as law enforcement officers turned out to be false.

A Facebook post got a lot of online attention early last week, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. They said a man claimed he was pursued by two suspicious men in a Pontiac, but the man did not file a report with the sheriff’s office, they said.

Investigators said they determined two Athens Police Department detectives were searching for someone at a home when the man pulled up.

The sheriff’s office said anyone who believes someone is posing as a law enforcement officer should file a police report.

“Anyone who is contacted by a person they think is posing as a law enforcement officer should immediately file a police report instead of only posting about the incident on social media,” Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely said in a news release. “This can often avoid misunderstandings that alarm residents unnecessarily.”