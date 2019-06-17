× Limestone County searching for chase suspect

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities were looking for a person who crashed a stolen car in western Limestone County during a chase Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened at Snake Road and E & L Lane, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. The car was reported stolen from Chris Way.

Authorities said a passenger in the car was injured.

BREAKING: Deputies are on scene at Snake Rd and E&L Ln where the driver of this stolen vehicle crashed and bailed on foot following a high-speed pursuit. pic.twitter.com/6lZfu7ukqY — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) June 17, 2019

The passenger was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Deputies said they were searching for Shannon Blake Powers, 24, in connection with the chase.

Anyone with information about where Powers is can call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.