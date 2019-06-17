× Lay’s chips recalled over undeclared allergen

Frito-Lay is recalling some of its flavored potato chips because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients.

The company is recalling 7 3/4-ounce bags of Lay’s Lightly Salted Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips. They were sold in 24 states, including Tennessee.

The recalled chips have a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of Aug. 27, 2019, and a nine-character manufacturing code that includes the numbers 29 in the second and third position below the fresh date. The recalled bags also have a UPC code of “28400 63242” on the bottom left side of the back of the bag.

No other chips are affected by the recall.

You can find more information about the recall here.

Anyone who has the chips can return them to where they bought them for a refund or contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 between 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.