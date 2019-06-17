Hildegard’s German Cuisine opening downtown Athens restaurant

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Main Street and the City of Athens One Stop Shop announced a new German Cuisine restaurant opening in downtown Athens.

City officials say owners Amy and Eric Miller plan to open in mid-2020 on the Square in the old Diesel and Lola’s building on Marion Street.

Amy and Eric Miller have owned Hildegard’s German Cuisine in Huntsville for the past 3 years and are looking forward to expanding in Athens.

Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson shares her excitement of a new restaurant coming to downtown Athens.

“We are thrilled to have Hildegard’s coming to Downtown Athens. The historic property they have purchased will be a perfect spot for another fine restaurant addition to the Square,” said Richardson.

According to Richardson, they plan to include outdoor street-side dining in their renovation.