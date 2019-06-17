Grand opening of new Piper and Leaf location June 17th

Posted 8:29 am, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 08:36AM, June 17, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Piper and Leaf fans have a big reason to ‘par-tea’.

The grand opening for the Piper and Lead Constitution Park location is on Monday, June 17th from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. This is the fourth shop opening in North Alabama with an additional location in Birmingham.

The new location will have ‘tea-rrific’ family-friendly festivities all Monday including tea bag specials, swag giveaways, a tea mile fun run, and $1 drinks from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The dollar brews include new 12oz Hot or 16oz Iced Cups or 16oz Pint jar size Refills only and there is a one per customer limit.

Festivities: (ALL DAY)

  • Win Swag: Must enter drawing in person at Piper And Leaf x Constitution Park June 17th.
  •  3 additional Loyalty Card Punches: Post and Tag a pic to social media taken in the Park/Shop June 17th and get 3 EXTRA Loyalty Card Punches.
  •  Buy 4 Get 1 Free: Buy 4 Muslin Bags of Tea and get another 1 free.
  • 30% OFF Apparel: Tea-Shirts, Beanies, etc.

Special events: 

