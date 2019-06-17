Five Jackson County residents face insurance fraud charges in Tennessee

TENNESSEE – Five Jackson County residents have been charged with TennCare fraud.

The five residents indicted, all from Bridgeport and claiming to live in Tennessee to receive health benefits are:

Bradley Parker, 45

Amber Parrish, 23

Robin Miller, 31

Cassandra Henry, 29

Jacqueline Shrum, 32

Each person could face up to four years in prison under Tennessee state guidelines.

Since it began in 2005, the Tennessee Office of Inspector General said it has arrested 3,100 people for TennCare fraud, and, through its investigations, has helped over $3 million be repaid into TennCare, avoiding more than $163.6 million in fraudulent costs.

Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips leading to convictions. As part of the OIG Cash for Tips program, suspected TennCare fraud can be reported by calling (800) 433-3982 anywhere in the state or by visiting the OIG website and following the prompts for “Report TennCare Fraud.”