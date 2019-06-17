Deputies arrest Ardmore man accused of stealing several historical monuments in Limestone County

Posted 5:02 pm, June 17, 2019

Photo: Limestone County Sheriff's Office

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies arrested an Ardmore man accused of stealing several historical monuments in Limestone County.

Authorities charged Weston Scott Fitzgerald, 40, with three counts of first-degree theft.

After deputies received information about the location of the signs and identifying Fitzgerald as the suspect, investigators were able to recover all three stolen signs from a storage unit on Saturday. Investigators interviewed witnesses Monday and obtained arrest warrants on Fitzgerald.

The investigation remains open, and more charges may be pending. Fitzgerald is held in the Limestone County Jail on $15,000 bond.

