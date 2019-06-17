× Board to review deadly Huntsville police shooting this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The fatal shooting of a woman by Huntsville police officers will be reviewed this week.

A Huntsville Police Department spokesman said an incident review board will convene this week to review the shooting death of Crystal Ragland, 32. Ragland was shot and killed May 30 at Stadium Apartments.

Police said they had received a call that Ragland was waving a gun at neighbors and had pointed it at at least one person. Police said there was a verbal confrontation, and two officers shot Ragland before she could fire at them.

Family members have said Ragland was an Iraq war veteran who suffered from PTSD and other mental disorders.

Both officers are on administrative duty while the review board conducts its investigation.

Typically the review board is made up of members of the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, the city of Huntsville’s legal department, the Huntsville Police Department and the Citizens Police Advisory Council.