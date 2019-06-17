Authorities investigating fatal Saturday night prison stabbing in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. – A man was killed Saturday night at the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore.

Officials said they found Jeremy Reshad Bailey, 29, in a housing area suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital but later died from the injury.

Investigators identified Jarvis Terrell Taylor, 31, as a suspect in the stabbing. Taylor is serving 30 years for a 2007 first-degree robbery conviction in Montgomery County and faces an additional murder charge for the stabbing.

Authorities said Bailey was serving seven years for a 2017 conviction for distributing a controlled substance in Jefferson County.