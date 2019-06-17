9 hurt after passenger van crashes in Montgomery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. - Alabama state troopers say multiple people were taken to area hospitals after a van crashed on U.S. Highway 231 around 11:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened near Sanders Road.

Authorities say 11 people were in the van. Nine of those people were hospitalized, some of them with serious injuries.

We know one passenger underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.

At first the van was believed to be a church group, but state troopers confirm the 15 passenger van was carrying athletes from the Warrior Wrestling Club of Shelby County.

The team was heading to the Disney Duels wrestling tournament in Orlando.

The wrestling club has posted this message on its Facebook page:

“Earlier today, a group of wrestlers from AL and TN headed south to compete in the AAU Scholastic Duals at Disney. During the drive down, one of the vans was involved in an accident. All parents have been informed. With respect to the parents and wrestlers we will not be disclosing any names or injuries. All we ask is for your prayers.”

The Pike Road Fire Department says there was a medical helicopter at the scene and multiple ambulances and fire units as well.

Both the north and southbound lanes of highway 231 at Sanders Road were closed.

The van has been towed away from the scene and the roads are now open.

This is an ongoing story and we'll update you with new information here as we get it.