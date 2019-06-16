June’s full moon will be accompanied by the bright planet Jupiter Sunday night

June’s full moon rises Sunday night through early Monday morning, but there’s more to see than just the moon this month! Jupiter will also be visible to the southeast, placing it next to the moon in the sky Sunday night.

Jupiter is the second brightest planet, coming in behind Venus. Venus will be washed out by the sunrise though, making Jupiter the planet to look for. Jupiter was closest to the Earth on June 10th, but it will still be visible from dusk until dawn through the upcoming week. Simply look Southeast after dusk to see Jupiter, placed next to the moon.

June’s full moon – also called the strawberry or rose moon – will be the last full moon before the solstice officially rings in summer on June 21st! The moon hits its ‘fullest’ at 3:31AM early Monday morning, but it will appear full through Sunday and Monday.

Sunday night will be the best time to try to view the moon, as that’s when it’s less likely to be covered by clouds. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with isolated showers around, but the chance of cloudy skies and rain will be slightly higher by Monday night. Both nights will be mild and muggy, with overnight temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. That’s very ‘normal’ June weather for the month’s full moon!

For the latest forecast, be sure to check whnt.com/forecast!