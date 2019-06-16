Get out of Jail Free by playing Petnopoly at Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services is pulling out a new board game for future pet owners to play “Petnopoly” at the Shelter from June 17 through June 29.

Dogs and cats who have been at the Shelter 14 days or more are eligible for a “Get Out of Jail Free” card. This means Petnopoly players may take home a forever friend for free, so everyone comes out a winner.

The Petnopoly adoption special includes spay or neuter surgery, rabies, and other vaccinations, a microchip for pet identification, city license, collar and de-worming.

The Huntsville Animal Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call (256) 883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or check out their Facebook page.