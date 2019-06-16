× Alabama reaches new recycling milestone, state says there’s still work to be done

ALABAMA – The Alabama Department of Environmental Management said the state reached a new recycling milestone in 2018.

ADEM told our news partners at AL.com over 25 percent of the trash generated across the state was diverted away from landfills for the first time since the state began tracking the statistic.

Across the state, ADEM said 16 percent of total waste is directly recycled, double the rate seven years ago. Huntsville’s waste-to-energy plant helps push the state over the 25 percent diversion mark.

However, the state still lags behind national averages of 25.8 percent recycled material and 34 percent of waste diverted, compared to Alabama’s estimates of 16 percent and 25 percent.

Three of Alabama’s largest cities, including Huntsville, are revamping their recycling programs in 2019, working to capture more material before it goes to a dump.

