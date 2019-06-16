Alabama House Minority Leader calls for comprehensive prison reform plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It's no secret that Alabama's failing prison system is in need of major reform.

After the Department of Justice released a report in April stating Alabama's prisons were violating the Eighth Amendment, the Governor indicated she was preparing a plan to build three large men's prisons. She still hasn't released her plan, but political analysts say it would be in the Governor's best interest to garner support on her plan before calling a special session.

Alabama's House Minority leader Anthony Daniels says moving forward he would like to see Governor Kay Ivey call a special session.

Daniels indicates he will not vote for a plan that doesn't include comprehensive prison reform.

"Brick and mortar does not solve the problem," Daniels stated. "I got an opportunity to visit Donaldson Correctional facility during my time in leadership of Alabama this year, and I was very surprised. It appears that our corrections system is not correcting."

Daniels says he wants to see more programs like mental health for the incarcerated to help them get back into society after their release.

The house minority leader wants part of that conversation to also include the decriminalization of marijuana and sentencing reform.

"I will not go into a special session focusing on construction. My focus will be on reform," said Daniels.

Daniels has recently criticized the legislature's recent decision to create a medical marijuana commission instead of fully implementing a medical marijuana law. He added the 2019 legislative session was the worst in his time in office.