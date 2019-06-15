Troopers investigate fatal single-vehicle wreck in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle wreck that killed a man in Cullman County.

Troopers say 46-year-old Nick Alexander Smith’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on Cullman County 1693 one mile north of Fairview around 12:55 p.m.

Emergency crews transported Smith, who was not using a seat belt, to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate this wreck.

