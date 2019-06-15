Tommy Tuberville makes first public appearance after announcing he’s running for U.S. Senate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville made his first appearance after announcing he was running for the U.S. Senate at the Marshall County Reserve Car Show.

He says he chose to spend his Saturday with the people of Marshall County because the people of Alabama are why Tuberville got out of football and into politics.

"I want to go help, and help the people of this state and this country, and this is the best way for me to do it," said Tuberville.

Tuberville says he knows he's an unusual candidate for the Senate, but after spending 40 years in the public eye and coaching a college football team, he feels he's ready to take on this position.

"I've been in control of a $100 million budget. Had 150 employees. Hundreds of 20, 18 and 19-year-olds. I've dealt with drugs, mental health, budgets and I've seen our education in all the high schools in this state and the south," said Tuberville.

The Republican candidate says he's already made a list of issues to focus on that he feels are important to Alabamians; education is the first item on his list.

"We've got a lot of things going in this state, and we've got to build on it. We've got to attract more people to come here and that means we've got to have industry, we've got to have jobs and we've got to improve our education," explained Tuberville.

He says too many people are coming to Alabama for college, but leaving right after and he wants to bring more people in to stay.

The former football coach hopes his message and experience resonates with voters as he prepares for the primary election in March 2020.

Until then, he says he'll continue to travel across the state of Alabama to make more connections with the people who already choose to live here.

The primary election is on March 3, 2020, and if he makes it through, the general election is Nov. 3, 2020.