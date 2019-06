× Tanner woman dies in two-vehicle wreck on Highway 31 in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Coroner confirms a Tanner woman died in a two-vehicle wreck.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West said Lisa Lynn Perry, 48, died early Saturday morning.

West said the wreck occurred in the northbound lanes of US Highway 31 near the Kabota Tractor dealership.

The wreck is still under investigation.