Summer Heat Returns For Father’s Day Weekend

The official start of summer is only a week away, and it’s going to start feeling like it soon! A strong flow of air from the south will bring some of the hot, muggy air of the Gulf into Alabama this weekend. That will lead to warmer mornings, hotter afternoons, and a steady rise in humidity through Father’s Day.

For Saturday it heats up and gets breezy at times, but it won’t become excessively hot or humid for the first half of the weekend. That translates to highs in the upper 80s to near 90, under partly cloudy skies. If you have outdoor plans for the weekend, make sure you don’t leave anything laying around that the wind could pick up! Winds will gust up to 20mph at times Saturday afternoon.

Saturday evening stays quiet, with temperatures slipping back into the 70s afternoon sunset. Lows only slip into the upper 60s and lower 70s by sunrise Sunday, and it will start to feel a bit muggier heading into the end of the weekend.

Sunday will be a similar day to Saturday, but the humidity will be climbing and the added moisture will contribute to a slim chance of an afternoon storm. A few isolated downpours will be possible throughout the entire day, but we don’t expect widespread rainfall. That means you don’t need to cancel any plans, you just need to be prepared in case a shower develops over your community. Otherwise it just keeps getting hotter and slightly more humid; highs Sunday will approach 90, with ‘feels like’ temperatures in the mid 90s.

We’ll stay under the influence of moist southerly air during the upcoming work week too, which will contribute to rising storm chances each day. Several storm systems will pass by to our north throughout next week, and as more moisture builds over Alabama the chance that some of the storms will make it into Alabama increases too. The best chance at scattered rain and storms – at this point – looks to come in the Wednesday-Friday timeframe.

Continue to check the forecast for the latest details, and download Live Alert 19 to receive real-time weather alerts!