Rescue underway for two stranded kayakers in Madison County

Posted 9:45 pm, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:59PM, June 15, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Huntsville Fire & Rescue is responding to two stranded kayakers near McMullan Cove in Madison County.

HFR Captain Frank McKenzie said the call came in around 9 p.m. There is a total of four kayakers and two have made it to shore safely. Emergency officials have made verbal contact with the other two kayakers.

Rescue Squad members are now staging at the Flint River Bridge.

