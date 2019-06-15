× Man kicks Morgan County Deputy in head during arrest Wednesday

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said a man went around a railroad crossing and kicked a Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy in the head Wednesday.

Deputies stated they stopped a car for going around a railroad crossing after the arms had lowered. They said the driver became belligerent and aggressive towards the deputy who stopped him, eventually exiting his car.

A second deputy responded to an earlier call for backup and witnessed a struggle between the driver, Lonnie Ray Laningham, 43, and the first deputy.

Once the driver was handcuffed, deputies stated the Laningham began hitting the hood of the patrol car, denting it several times. The first deputy returned to the vehicle to assist a passenger who had attempted to leave the vehicle. The second deputy took the driver to a police car, where he became combative again.

According to officials, Laningham rolled onto his back and kicked the deputy in the head and neck, injuring them. The deputy pepper-sprayed Laningham, who continued to spit on and kick the windows while yelling and threatening deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy is expected to recover and has returned to duty.

Laningham was arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail. He faces several charges including, second-degree felony assault on law enforcement, second-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, failure to signal, and failure to stop at a railroad crossing. His bond was set at $4,000.